Editorial: Utility a key girder for Ala Wai bridge

There is really no argument against the need for a pedestrian bridge route across the Ala Wai Canal, especially for emergency evacuations. The question that remains about the planned Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge is how functional, as opposed to aesthetic, it should be.

City officials considering the $63.4 million structure, also called the Ala Pono Bridge, said they do not favor one design over another. Among the criteria that they say will be weighed is that the project be “constructable,” especially to fit within the narrow corridor on the Waikiki side.

But both appearance and practical concerns do matter. The balance that the city should strike is a project that is within reasonable boundaries for long-term maintenance but has some welcoming and attractive elements appropriate for a gateway to Waikiki.

The two leading designs among the five on the table seemingly pin the opposite ends of the spectrum. A city document summarizing public workshops on Nov. 20 and 23 (808ne.ws/alaponobridge) includes Alternative 1 on page 10, a suspension bridge that features a high tower designed to suggest sails.

In the right place, this design could be an iconic structure — but rising from the mauka shore and fronting a residential zone off University Avenue, it seems to overwhelm the modest and fairly narrow Ala Wai Canal.

The other design that “stood out” in public reviews is Alternative 2 on page 13, a very plain design. Its most vocal detractors dismiss it as “boring,” according to the commentary summarized in the city report.

That may be, but there are ways of making something simple more elegant. For example, landscaping would help, offering some cooling shade on either bank. That’s something that should weigh substantially in the final decision, considering the heat extremes that are becoming more common with climate change.

Alternatively, other proffered designs had features, such as arches, that could add to a graceful look at the bridge center without overpowering the environment.

The Ala Wai bridge will connect University Avenue on the mauka side of the canal with Kalaimoku Street on the Waikiki side. It was first proposed, more than 50 years ago, as a vehicular bridge, but now officials have assured the community that its specifications will not support the weight of multiple vehicle crossings. The occasional maintenance vehicle will be the only exception to the rule that only pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed for regular use.

The bridge’s bottom-line function is to accommodate the projected sea level rise and a 100-year flood event, and to provide “a reliable non-motorized evacuation route in the case of an emergency,” according to city documents.

The Federal Highway Administration is covering 80% of the project cost, with the city on the hook for the remaining 20%. The city is tapping highway improvement bonds for the capital improvement funds it will need.

Unfortunately, the fiscal realities are currently anything but crystal clear. Federal funds might already be at risk from a campaign of financial and staffing cuts pursued by the Trump administration.

Even if construction money comes through, there is maintenance to consider, and the city coffers may not be flush for the long term. This bridge and other planned city improvements will be taking shape along with completion of Oahu’s rail system, with maintenance needs sure to grow.

Very little about this overall picture looks certain, so city officials need to proceed carefully with such concerns looming large. But city life must go on, buoyed by good decision-making for right-sized projects. This bridge, with some flair, can provide pleasure to Honolulu’s residents and visitors, who need the security of a safe crossing above all.