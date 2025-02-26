As the bell rings

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Feeling nostalgic? Here are some of the best places to enjoy the flavors that remind you of those old-school school lunches:

What, you like beef?

Growing up as local kids in local schools, we were lucky that beef cutlet with gravy was a monthly staple. Rainbow Drive-In (multiple locations) has a beef cutlet with gravy plate ($11.95) that has thinly sliced beef that’s breaded, seasoned and fried to a golden brown. The plate is then topped off with the biz’s special gravy. Another dish that reminds me of school lunch is the biz’s chili dog plate ($11.25), which features two hot dogs served with its famous chili.

Visit rainbowdrivein.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@rainbowdrivein).

Tender on it, you got to be

One of the most beloved foods is chicken tenders, and for good reason, as it is convenient and delicious. Some of my fondest memories from school include indulging in chicken tenders, and Overlord Chicken (726 Kapahulu Ave.) executes them well. The biz’s chicken tenders combo ($22.99) comes with the tenders, four fried wings, four grilled wings and popcorn chicken. It also serves Asian cuisine such as spicy beef noodles soup ($17.99).

Call 808-312-3616 or follow the biz on Instagram (@overlordchicken.kapahulu).

Don’t be a square

Favorite Son in Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador (2040 Kuhio Ave.) is a great place for quick eats, delicious drinks and an entertaining atmosphere. The biz’s square pizza pie reminds me of the square-cut pizzas I’d get in elementary school. The pepperoni square pie pizza ($15, per slice) has San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and pepperoni cups. For a sweet and savory combination, the Makaha Mango & Mortadella ($15 per slice) has Calabrian chiles and mozzarella and Scamorza cheeses.

Visit romerhotels.com or call the biz at 808-941-7777.