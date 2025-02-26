Dishes meant to be shared

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A new eatery is opening in the Wong Leong Building (755 Kapahulu Ave.) on March 5.

Dumpling Factory is the brainchild of Tina Wang, who came up with the concepts for Tanaka Ramen & Izakaya and Mango Mango Dessert Hawaii.

The menu emphasizes bold flavors and sharable signature dishes such as braised housemade pork belly, beef and green pepper dumplings, chicken and shiitake mushroom dumplings, shrimp dumplings and sour soup dumplings with thin noodles.

Prices range from $4.99 to $13.99, and vegetarian-friendly choices are also available.

“Dumplings have a way of bringing people together, and with Dumpling Factory, we’re honoring that tradition while adding our own special touches,” says Wang.

For more info, visit dumplingfactoryhawaii.com.

Wine tasting with a master sommelier

The Ritz-Carlton Turtle Bay (57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.) is hosting a special wine tasting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 2 at its Alaia Restaurant with master sommelier Chuck Furuya. Furuya will delve into a quartet of “outside of the box” red wines paired with some light snacks.

The wines are: a 2021 Pedro Parra Cinsault “Imaginador,” a 2021 Birichino Cinsault “Bechthold Vineyard,” a 2021 Domaine La Tour Vieille Collioure “La Pinède” and a 2019 Podere Campriano Chianti Classico. They are described as wines that showcase unique terroirs, rare old-vine plantings and winemaking philosophies that prioritize authenticity, restraint and food-friendliness.

In 1988, Furuya became only the 10th person from the United States to pass the master sommelier examination. He has worked at special events with celebrity chefs such as Thomas Keller, Mario Batali, Bobby Flay and Hawaii’s own Roy Yamaguchi and Alan Wong.

Tickets are $50.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit turtlebayresort.com.

All about sake, shochu, awamori

As part of the annual Honolulu Festival, the Sake & Food Fest is coming to Hawaii Convention Center (1801 Kalakaua Ave.) March 8-9. This event is an opportunity for folks to become familiar with not just sake, but shochu and awamori (Okinawan alcohol), as well as food that pairs well with these beverages.

The event will be split into several areas, including a learning zone to familiarize attendees with the history of sake and sake-making in Hawaii, and a zone dedicated to the ingredients and processes used to make sake, shochu and awamori. Then comes the fun part — sake tasting. There will be multiple booths featuring sake brewed in Japan and a food corner featuring delicious local snacks.

For more information, visit honolulufestival.com.

Specialty coffee in the heart of Waikiki

A new eatery is opening in Waikiki on March 1. Shoreline Café (2113 Kalakaua Ave.) describes itself as a laid-back, contemporary coffeehouse with a thoughtfully curated selection of specialty coffee, pastries and savory delights.

Its menu will feature a full range of espresso-based beverages, including macchiatos, lattes, flat whites, cappuccinos, cortados, mochas and Americanos crafted with the finest beans for a rich and satisfying taste. It will also offer traditional drip coffee and cold brews served hot or iced. Tea lovers will be happy to hear Shoreline takes pride in its housemade chai.

As for snack options, guests will find croissants, scones, acai bowls and samosas.

For more information, follow the biz on Instagram (@shoreline.cafe).

Products that reflect the islands

Island Princess touts itself as the largest producer of 100% Hawaiian-grown and made products. The company owns a 1,500-acre orchard in Hilo where it grows, processes and packages premium macadamia nuts and macadamia nut products.

The biz’s Hawaiian King line of candies, which was founded in 1978, features chocolate-covered macadamia nut confections (using mac nuts from its Big Island property) that are produced at a facility near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Its Coffee of Hawaii brands features coffee grown and harvested in Kona as well as Maui and Molokai.

“Our mission has always been to honor the land and people of Hawaii,” states Island Princess Hawaii owner Patrick Haddad. “By sourcing and producing everything locally, we ensure that our products truly reflect these islands while giving back to the community.”

For more information, visit islandprincesshawaii.com, hawaiianking.com and coffeesofhawaii.com.

Popular ramen restaurant opens in Hawaii Kai

After much anticipation, Noods Ramen Bar (377 Keahole St.) opened its third location on Feb. 20 in Hawaii Kai Shopping Center.

This location is more of a quick service, with a walk- up counter and open seating. The menu is slightly smaller than its other locations, but fan favorites like gyoza ($6), black garlic tonkotsu ($17) and spicy miso ramen ($14) are available.

The biz also has an extensive vegan menu, with choices like vegan spicy Thai curry ramen ($15), vegan yuzu shio ramen ($15) and vegan truffle tsukemen ($17).

For more information, visit noodsramenbar808.com.