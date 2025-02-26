From vine to dine

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

There are many stories behind the origin of the name of strawberries, but the most accepted version is that the berries would drop off the leaves and become “strewn” around the plant. Over time, “strewn-berries” became strawberries.

Nowadays, these berries can be found in everything from fruit sandos to bingsu and lattes.

These eateries serve the fruit in a variety of ways.

Jejubing Dessert Cafe

Jejubing Dessert Cafe (1450 Ala Moana Blvd., first floor by Makai Market Food Court) at Ala Moana Center is a speciality dessert cafe that serves bingsu, or shave ice, with a variety of fruit toppings. The strawberry bingsu features layers of strawberries, shave ice and condensed milk topped with almonds and whipped cream — plus a side of extra condensed milk.

Visit @jejubingdessertcafe on Instagram.

Mosa!

Nestled in Waikiki, MOSA! (2238 Lauula St.) is an authentic late-night Taiwanese-style dessert shop. Its MOSA! Wrap features two to three scoops of ice cream wrapped in a crepe-like shell and topped with special peanut brittle shavings from a 50-pound peanut brittle block.

Its bestselling tanghulu is a traditional Chinese candied fruit snack served on a stick. The strawberry version is coated in caramelized sugar.

Visit @mosavibe on Instagram.

Olive Branch Hawaii

Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic treat. Online business Olive Branch Hawaii (pickup at 343 Kikoo Place) offers this delicious dessert in packs of two and three, as well as boxes of half a dozen and a dozen.

Choose from strawberries dipped in milk chocolate, dark chocolate, white chocolate or matcha. Dairy-free options are also available.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

Kawaii Ice Wave

Kawaii Ice Wave (Pearlridge Center and Hawaii Kai Shopping Center) has a unique take on shave ice. Its ice wave features layers of fresh fruit, shave ice, soft serve, and more shave ice.

Besides the all-strawberry option, there are also strawberry cheesecake, strawberry mango, strawberry lychee and strawberry lilikoi versions.

Other strawberry desserts include a strawberry soda ice float and a strawberry sundae — the latter comprises a strawberry vanilla swirl with a strawberry drizzle and Cinnamon Toast Crunch and cheesecake bites.

Visit kawaiiicewave.com.

Hidden Gems

Strawberry worms?! Don’t worry, these worms are the gummy kind.

Kaimuki High School’s W.O.R.M.S. Club, which is focused on sustainability practices, recently released Hidden Gems, made-to-order crystal gummies and chewy gummies made with local honey and fresh strawberries grown on the school’s campus.

Crystal gummies — or kohakutou — are crystallized on the outside, but soft and sweet on the inside. Besides the original strawberry flavor, there are also add-ons, including li hing (wet or dry), berry tamarind sauce or Very Berry Vitamin C.

Each purchase supports the club.

Buy the candies at khsworms.com.

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle Hawaii (98-1005 Moanalua Road Ste. 801a) in Pearlridge Center is known for its savory noodle soups, but it also has the perfect strawberry dessert to round out a meal.

Its strawberry cream souffle pancake — brought in from its sister location, Cloud Nine Cafe — is a made-to-order fluffy pancake doused in strawberry cream.

Tip: Add a scoop of ice cream (chocolate or vanilla) when dining in.

Visit @tensecondshi on Instagram.

Cooke Street Market

Cooke Street Market (725 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. C122) has a strawberry matcha latte and a strawberry hojicha latte.

The matcha and hojicha are sourced from Nagata Chaen in Uji-city in Kyoto, Japan. The strawberry matcha latte has a rich umami flavor with a slight bitterness while the strawberry hojicha latte has deep, roasted and nutty notes that translate to a caramel-like flavor.

Both drinks are layered with a housemade strawberry puree with sliced strawberries, a milk of choice and matcha or hojicha.

Visit csmhawaii.com.

Mana Sandwiches

Located at Ala Moana Shopping Center, Mana Sandwiches (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 2273) is known for its strawberry sando, featuring BRUG Bakery bread, premium heavy cream and strawberries imported from Japan.

Other strawberry treats include a flaky strawberry custard croissant and a strawberry parfait. The latter includes cocoa crumbles, vanilla soft serve and a drizzle of fresh strawberry sauce. Wash it all down with some fresh strawberry milk. Keep an eye out for strawberry daifuku, when available.

Order in-person or online at manasandwiches.com.