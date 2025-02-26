Let’s get zesty

The best way to get into the good habit of eating more whole grains is to get some into your pantry and learn some uber-easy ways to prepare them.

Here is one of those ways: Pick up a couple bags of quick-cooking grains that are easy to find in supermarkets. Quinoa fits this bill, as does farro; if you can’t find either of those, look for millet or bulgur wheat.

Take this recipe as a template. Its an easy one-pot meal that provides protein, fiber and a dose of green veggies. Lemon juice makes it perky.

Any type of beans would work, as would any type of grain (you don’t even need to mix two grains; the combo used here just adds a bit of chewiness). Other greens would work, too, such as chard.

To switch it up, add a sprinkle of cheese (dairy-free is fine) to make it gooey, or nuts to make it crunchy. Come back to this every week or so and before you know it, you’ll have used up your first bag of quinoa.

Lemony Beans, Greens and Grains

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup finely diced onion

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 cups mushroom or vegetable broth

• 1/2 cup quinoa

• 1/2 cup farro or brown rice

• 1-1/2 cups cooked pinto beans (1 15-ounce can)

• 4 cups spinach leaves

• 1 chile pepper, minced (optional)

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Olive oil drizzle, to taste (optional)

Directions:

Saute onion and garlic in a medium pot over medium heat, adding a spoonful of broth to avoid sticking. When the onions are soft, add remaining stock and bring to boil.

Add quinoa and farro; cover, reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes, or until farro is tender but not too soft.

If using canned beans, drain and rinse them. Rinse the spinach and tear leaves if they are large.

After 15 minutes, stir in beans and chile pepper, if using. Let simmer another 5 minutes, until grains are tender and beans are heated through.

Turn off heat and stir in lemon juice. Add spinach and stir until wilted. Taste and add salt and pepper, if needed (if your broth was salty you may not need more salt). If it’s too tart, stir in a little olive oil. Serves 2.