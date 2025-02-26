Savor the flavor

Duck Fat Food Truck co-owners Kawai Saniatan and Joe O’Connell got the idea for their Hilo-based business in early 2022.

“Joe and I were both at a point where we wanted a career change, so we decided to follow our passion for cooking and entrepreneurship,” Saniatan

says, adding that they wanted to stand out with a catchy name and a distinctive menu.

“When customers visit us, we hope to offer them a unique menu that is both delicious and reasonably priced,” he adds. “More than that, we want them to feel our love and passion for our food — from the moment they order to the very last bite.”

The Philly cheesesteak ($12) is the business’s top seller.

“We use delicious, thin-cut sirloin, served with grilled onions, bell peppers, melted cheese and our housemade garlic aioli served on a traditional Amoroso hoagie,” Saniatan says.

Duck Fat Fries are also a customer favorite. These thin-cut fries are cooked to perfection in a signature blend of fry oil and duck fat. They’re available for $6 (or $5 when paired with a sandwich).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“However, my personal favorite is our lamb/beef gyro. A staple of Greek street food, we were excited to introduce it to our local community,” Saniatan says.

He says the best thing about Duck Fat Food Truck is its customers.

“They are truly the best. One of my favorite moments was when one of our customers went into labor and sent her husband to the truck to get her favorite dish, our Philly loaded fries, because after giving birth, that was the first meal she wanted. It’s moments like these that make what we do so special,” Saniatan adds.

He concludes, “We very much are big on supporting local businesses — whether it be food trucks, brick and mortars, or local businesses — we are greatly humbled and grateful to be a part of this community.”

Duck Fat Food Truck

213 Kalanianaole St., Hilo,

Hawaii island

808-825-7779

duckfatfoodtrucktogo.com

Instagram: @duck_fat_food_truck

How to order: In person, call or text, through website

How to pay: Cash, credit/debit cards, Venmo, Apple Pay