‘Stir it up’ with pepper steak, celery, lemon

Lemon is the star of this quick weeknight stir-fry. Using both the peel and juice of the lemons gives this dish a wonderful scent and tangy finish. As with any stir-fry, you’ll want to have all your ingredients sliced and measured before you start cooking, since the meal comes together quickly once you start cooking. The celery softens just slightly, so it retains its herbal brightness plus a crisp-tender bite. Although you can opt for a leaner cut of meat like sirloin for the beef, fattier cuts like skirt or hanger will be more tender and boast a richer beef flavor.

Pepper Steak and Celery Stir-Fry With Lemon

Ingredients:

• 1 pound sirloin, skirt or hanger

steak, set in the freezer for 10

minutes until firm

• Salt and pepper

• 1 tablespoon cornstarch

• 1 teaspoon light brown or granu-

lated sugar

• 1 lemon

• 2 tablespoons vegetable, canola

or peanut oil

• 5 celery stalks, trimmed and thinly

sliced on a bias

• 3 garlic cloves, finely grated

• 3 scallions, thinly sliced, green and

white parts separated

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut

into pieces

Directions:

Using your chef’s knife, slice the chilled beef against the grain into 1/4-inch-thick strips about 2 inches long; set aside.

Place the beef in a medium bowl and season with salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. Add cornstarch and sugar and toss until the beef is thoroughly coated.

Using a vegetable peeler, remove the peel from the lemon in wide strips; set the peels aside then cut the lemon in half.

Set a large cast-iron or stainless-steel skillet over medium-high. When the pan is very hot, add 1 tablespoon oil. Using tongs, add half the beef to the pan in a single layer and cook, without stirring or tossing, until deeply brown around the edges, about 2 minutes. The pieces at the edges of the pan will brown faster than the ones in the center, so flip those first. Flip and cook on the other side until no longer pink, about 20 seconds. Transfer the beef to a plate and repeat with the remaining pieces.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

After transferring the second batch of browned beef to the plate, pour the remaining 1 tablespoon oil into the pan and add the celery, garlic, scallion whites and reserved lemon peels. Season lightly with salt and cook, stirring often, until the scallions have slightly softened, about 1 minute.

Return the beef and any juices to the pan and add the soy sauce and butter. Cook, tossing until you have a smooth sauce that coats the steak, about 30 seconds. Turn off the heat, squeeze in the juice from 1 lemon half and toss once more.

Transfer stir-fry to a platter and top with scallion greens; serve with remaining lemon half.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.

© 2025 The New York Times Company