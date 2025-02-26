Housing, clean energy bills pass key committee

The critical state Senate Ways and Means Committee has moved out four bills on the eve of next week’s deadline to keep bills alive, including one that would provide more state funding to improve and upgrade low-income housing projects.

Collectively, the four bills that passed the Senate’s finance committee would address some of Hawaii’s “most urgent needs during this legislative session,” Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz (D, Mililani-­Wahiawa-Whitmore Village) said in a statement.

“Through these measures, we are investing in Hawai‘i’s future by building a more resilient, self-sustaining economy and a higher quality of life for our residents,” Dela Cruz said.

Legislators in both the House and Senate are working to move out bills ahead of the March 6 deadline to send bills that originate in the House or Senate to the opposite chamber and keep them alive this session — or essentially kill them by the “crossover” deadline.

The bills that passed out of WAM this week are:

>> The latest version of SB 65, which would fund repair and maintenance needs for residents in low-income housing projects.

The upgrades are just one part of the state’s overall strategy to provide affordable housing for virtually all income levels to help make Hawaii more affordable and stem the exodus of residents leaving for states with lower housing costs.

Hawaii needs an estimated 50,000 additional affordable housing units.

>> The latest version of SB 125, which would create tax incentives for local farmers and businesses that process local farm products, to help them compete with outside markets.

>> The latest version of SB 448, which would help maintain agriculture lands involved in food production, especially in Central Oahu.

It would allow the state Agribusiness Development Corp. to preserve the lands for food production.

>> The latest version of SB 1269, which would provide funding to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism to look at geothermal energy potential in the neighbor islands — particularly Hawaii island, home to the Puna Geothermal Venture, which generates power from geothermal gas from Kilauea Volcano.

Exploring more geothermal energy opportunities would be part of Hawaii’s larger effort to find clean, reliable and cost-effective energy and reach its net-zero carbon emissions goal while providing more affordable power.

DBEDT Director James Tokioka said in written support of SB 1260 that “Hawaii’s heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels has historically resulted in some of the highest electricity costs in the nation.

“Increasing our geothermal capacity presents a strategic opportunity to enhance grid reliability, reduce dependency on volatile global oil markets, and provide cost-effective energy solutions that benefit both businesses and consumers.”

Geothermal energy also has the potential to expand a tech industry that, Tokioka said, could spur “future economic growth, particularly in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and data centers. These industries depend on reliable and affordable electricity to remain competitive. Without a stable energy supply, Hawaii risks losing out on investment opportunities that could otherwise diversify our economy, create high paying jobs, and foster technological innovation.”

But Keoni Shizuma opposes expanding geothermal technology.

He and others submitted identically worded testimony in opposition that said: “Unlike wind, solar, or wave energy generation, geothermal requires permanent damage and desecration to the environment. The drilling into the ‘aina, once done, can’t be undone.

“In Hawaiian culture, the surface of the ground is sometimes seen as a body form of our goddess Papaha­naumoku. To drill into the ground would be to desecrate parts of her, while if wind, solar, or even wave energy generation was pursued, all the structures would be temporary and merely sit on the surface (or in the ocean).

“I would request that out of respect for Hawaiian cultural values and beliefs, Hawaii not pursue geothermal energy generation. We live in the perfect environment for innovations in renewable energy technology. Let Hawaii become a leader in new techniques and technologies in this field, push forth the field at University of Hawaii, and learn from international leaders of energy technology.”

Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said in his written testimony that the Big Island’s early geothermal efforts have “not yet translated into tangible economic outcomes. Now is the time to take the next step, to see if these resources can be developed to power our economy and benefit our communities.”

The bill would ensure safeguards for construction of a future geothermal power plant, Alameda wrote.

“This roadmap is designed with clear, measurable benchmarks so that legislators can easily assess whether or not the project is on track. If the benchmarks are met, it will demonstrate that this is a wise investment for the state, with the potential for significant returns in the form of reliable, renewable energy. If the benchmarks are not met, the legislature will have the clarity to redirect funds and efforts elsewhere. This approach ensures that we only continue to invest in geothermal if it proves to be a commercially viable and sustainable solution for Hawaii’s energy future.”

The latest version of SB 65 has received no written opposition.

Its House companion, House Bill 907, has not been scheduled for a hearing and appears unlikely to cross over to the Senate.

In written testimony in support of SB 65, Hakim Ouansafi — executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority — wrote, “The age of Hawaii’s public housing inventory presents significant challenges” to house people that include families that earn less than 30% of the area median income, people with disabilities and kupuna.

“Many properties were constructed over 50 years ago and require extensive updates to remain safe and habitable, and the HPHA faces a capital needs backlog of approximately $720 million,” Ouansafi wrote. “Additional funding is urgently needed to address this backlog and to ensure public housing units remain safe, decent and sanitary and available to those who need them most. As the HPHA relies on federal funding for approximately 90% of its operations, and as this funding is tied to unit occupancy, the rehabilitation of vacant units is critical to maximizing federal support. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) does not subsidize vacant units, and HPHA’s administrative fees to pay staff are also tied to occupancy, compounding the urgency of this work.”

Catholic Charities Hawaii wrote in support of increased funding, in part because it will make affordable units available “to house homeless persons and many elders who face homelessness. The HPHA offers the most affordable housing available to the community. Tenants pay only 30% of their incomes for rent. This makes these units affordable even to homeless persons, seniors struggling with limited income, and very low-income families. However, many units cannot be occupied due to health and safety issues in the units. These units must be brought into shape ASAP to house our state’s residents with extremely limited incomes.

“These units are ‘low hanging fruit’ that should be immediately repaired to add them to our inventory of safe and decent housing,” Catholic Charities wrote. “These units do not need to wait years for permits or construction. Legislative funding could make them available very fast compared with funding for new construction.”