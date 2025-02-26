Washington man allegedly sold 4,000 fentanyl pills in Hawaii

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 35-year-old Washington man is scheduled to be arraigned today on federal allegations that he marketed more than 4,000 fentanyl pills on Hawaii island in December 2022.

Shane Taylor Bono of Centralia, Wash., was arrested by officers with the Hawaii Police Department on Dec. 28, 2022, on suspicion of seven counts of promoting a dangerous drug, promoting a controlled substance near a school or park, and driving with a suspended license.

He is scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea before Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor. Bono’s case may be continued if he decides not to enter a plea.

Bono’s attorney, Myles S. Breiner told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser his client intends to plead not guilty.

Homeland Security Investigations agents took the case to federal court, and Bono was not charged by the state.

Bono was charged by criminal complaint Dec. 30, 2022, with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, punishable by a mandatory five-year minimum sentence with a maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors Jan. 5 charged Bono with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On Dec. 28, 2022, a Hawaii County police officer saw Bono and another man in a silver Kia in a parking lot engaging in what appeared to be a narcotics transaction, according to an affidavit by a HSI agent attached to the federal criminal complaint.

The officer watched the passenger in the Kia get out and the Kia drive away, making a left turn without using a signal. The officer saw that Bono was driving without a seat belt and pulled him over. A man in the passenger seat evaded law enforcement and was not arrested.

Bono volunteered that he was from Washington and had a Washington driver’s license and outstanding warrants. Bono also allegedly volunteered that he had a knife and there might be a gun in his Kia.

The officer removed Bono from the car and saw a methamphetamine pipe in plain view and arrested him on suspicion of seven counts of promoting a dangerous drug.

A search warrant executed on Bono’s Kia turned up 2,550 blue fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone, $4,590 in cash, four grams of methamphetamine and two mobile phones.

Bono told police he flew from Seattle to Kailua-Kona on Dec. 23 and “acquired approximately 4,000 fentanyl tablets once he arrived.” Bono allegedly told officers he provided the fentanyl 500 pills at a time to a customer and subdistributor referred to as “Person A” in the complaint.

Bono also allegedly admitted he knew the pills were fentanyl and that he “is a heavy user of the drug,” authorities said.