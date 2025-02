From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii Hilo catcher/designated player Kanoe Piltz was named PacWest Softball Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Piltz, a junior from Kailua-Kona, went 10-for-14 with four runs and five RBIs in a three-game sweep of Chaminade.

She is hitting .600 over 11 games this season.