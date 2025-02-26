Hawaii Grown: Moku dominates field to win MPSF indoor pole vault crown

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Had a monster game in an 8-6 win over Michigan, going 4-for-4 with a walk, adding a home run and two RBIs with three runs scored.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Drove in a run in all three games last week in the Round Rock Classic — one in a win over Virginia, two in a loss to Oklahoma and three in a loss to Minnesota.

>> Kaikea Harrison (Kailua), Tulane: Collected four hits in a 2-1 series win over Loyola Marymount, driving in three runs and banging out his first two doubles of the season. He has hit safely in five straight games.

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Had seven hits in a 3-1 series loss to Nevada, three of them with a triple and two RBIs in the lone victory. He is hitting .423 early in the season and didn’t strike out until his seventh game.

>> Tyler Quinn (Mililani), Utah: Had back-to-back three-RBI games — a loss to UC San Diego and a win over Long Beach State. He had more than two RBIs in a game just once all of last year.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Cody Aquino (Moanalua), La Verne: Scored 12 points in a 78-77 loss to Pomona-Pitzer, his third straight game scoring in double figures. He has started eight straight games and played more than 30 minutes in each of them, putting him third on the team in total minutes.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Scored 19 points in a 79-63 loss to Whitman, ending the Pirates’ nine-game win streak. He followed with eight points in 24 minutes in a 72-71 win over Linfield but hit a big layup with 1:26 to give Whitworth a four-point lead to close out the regular season.

>> Jackson Mayo (Mililani), Army: The only Division I player who graduated from a high school in Hawaii buried two 3-pointers in four minutes of an 84-53 loss to Bucknell. He also had two rebounds, a block and a steal in his most complete game of his career, which totals 35 minutes over two years.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Jo Huntimer (‘Iolani), Air Force: Went scoreless in an 82-77 win over Utah State but stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, nine assists (leading to 23 points) and four steals. Her 4.5 assists per game is second in the Mountain West and her assist/turnover ratio of 2.90 is 11th in the nation.

>> Paige Oh (‘Iolani), Puget Sound: Scored in double figures for the first time in 10 games with 12 points in a 71-61 loss to George Fox. She has started 18 straight games and leads the team in minutes (643) and assists (46).

>> Brooke Samura (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran: Put up a career-high 25 points with six rebounds in a 74-66 loss to Lewis & Clark. With Ashley Akamine (Lahainaluna) adding 14 points to go with Brandie Tobin’s (Maryknoll) four and two from Emi Wada (Hawaii Baptist), Hawaii players scored 45 of the Lutes’ 66 points in the final game of the season.

>> Laynee Torres-Kahapea (Punahou), Portland State: Put up 14 points with five assists in an 89-80 loss to Idaho State, leading the team with 50 minutes of the double-overtime contest. She played 35 minutes two nights later and scored seven points in a 71-56 loss to Weber State. She leads the Big Sky Conference with 35.6 minutes played per game and is 35th in the nation.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), Colorado State: Led the Rams with a sixth-place finish at the Westbrook Invitational, finishing 8 under par for three rounds. It was her third top-10 finish this season and she finished ahead of four women who are ranked in the top 100. Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) Also finished under par to take 31st place.

SOFTBALL

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Enjoyed five hits in a doubleheader sweep of Cal State Bakersfield, scoring three runs in the opener. She has hit safely in all 12 games this season and is hitting .595 with an on-base percentage of .638.

>> Allie Capello (‘Iolani), Pacific: Drove in three runs on two doubles in a win over Cal State Bakersfield.

>> LB Kahahawai-Kekona (Baldwin), Utah Tech: Had three hits and scored three runs in a loss to rival Utah Tech, she has a hit in 13 of her 16 games this season for a .491 batting average and .541 on base percentage.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Nalu Chinen-Zablan (Damien), Pacific: Finished his freshman indoor season with a second-place finish in the long jump, soaring 6.4 meters for the school’s fourth greatest effort.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Beat the rest of the field by 9 inches to win the pole vault at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Indoor Championships, clearing 14 feet, 3 1⁄2 inches.

>> Elle Rimando (Mililani), Mount Holyoke: Scored 16 of her team’s 43 points in a Tri Meet, winning the 60-meter dash in 8.23 seconds, the 200 meters in 27.17 seconds and the triple jump at 10.48 meters. She also took fourth place in the long jump.

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), Saint Martin’s: Won the Great Northwest Athletic Conference indoor weight throw championship, breaking the school record with a heave of 16.08 meters. She also placed fifth in the shot put.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Haley Coggins (Radford), Cal State Northridge: Swept her first two opponents of the season, teaming with Dylan Hall to beat a pair from Hope International 21-12, 21-7 and Cal State Los Angeles 21-9, 21-12.

>> Kelia Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia Irvine: Paired with Gabrielle Reinking at the 4 position and swept all four matches they played as the Golden Eagles beat Alabama Birmingham, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Orleans and lost to host Tulane in the Green Wave Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Giusta and Reinking were the only CUI pair to win all their matches at the season-opening event.

>> Kaile’a Ontai (Kamehameha), Corban: Rallied to earn her first collegiate victory, pairing with Erin Scott to beat a Sacramento State duo 19-21, 21-17, 15-9. They lost a match to Oregon earlier in the day.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Handed out 41 assists, his most this month, in a 3-2 loss to Emerson, then dished out 29 in a sweep of Curry later that evening.

>> RJ Dilks (Radford), Health Sciences and Pharmacy St. Louis: Had 37 assists with five digs in a 3-2 loss to Dordt. He has been in double figures in assists in every match he has played since becoming the starting setter in late January.

>> Carlos Guerrero (Moanalua), Emmanuel Georgia: Put down a season-high 13 kills and had eight digs in a 3-1 loss to King (Tenn.). He only played one set the next night, but the Lions (1-13) lost to Lees-McCrae in five.

>> Kahaku Marquez (Saint Louis), Olivet Nazarene: Put down 12 kills along with being in on nine blocks and unleashed nine aces in a 3-2 win over Governors State.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: Dug up 12 shots in a sweep of Dominican, his first time in double figures in more than a month. Trent Goo Sun (University) contributed nine assists and three kills on seven swings, his first time in seven matches being held in single digits in assists.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Jacqueline Brandon (Kamehameha-Maui), Cal Lutheran: Scored goals in three straight matches, two each in wins over Whittier and UC Merced and one in a loss to Azusa Pacific.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Jonah Chew (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Won the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship at 149 pounds, getting a takedown in overtime to beat Eastern Oregon’s Jaxon Morian. He won his first two matches 17-1 and 14-2.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nanea Estrella (Lahainaluna), Iowa: Qualified for the national championship with the Region VII title at 138 pounds, beating Cornell College’s Averi Burke 12-0, two-time All-American Nina Makem of Augsburg 5-2 and Aniyah Kelly 12-2. Estrella entered the tournament No. 5 in the nation but didn’t meet any of the women ranked ahead of her.

>> Nohea Moniz (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Qualified for nationals with a second-place finish at 117 pounds in the regional, ending her first two matches early before getting pinned by teammate Tatiana Walker.