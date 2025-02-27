2 men arrested after shooting injures man in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police arrested two men Wednesday night after a 21-year-old man was shot in the Ala Moana area.

The shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. following an altercation, according to police. Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

One man, 19, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, while the other, 18, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, police said. Both were taken into custody on Ala Moana Park Drive.

The investigation is ongoing.