Diamond Head to close some days through July for rockfall work

State officials say Diamond Head State Park is scheduled for temporary closures on most weekdays in March and April for rockfall mitigation work.

The closures are necessary for the safety of visitors and staff while contractors work to stabilize loose rocks around the Kahala Tunnel, said the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The $5.6 million project began on Jan. 6 and is expected to last through July.

Full park closures are scheduled mostly on weekdays, when access will be restricted, and no visitors allowed entry. On some days, mostly Mondays, the park will close early, at 2 p.m.

DLNR said a security guard will be stationed at the entry gate leading to the tunnel for the duration of each closure.

The park will remain open with normal hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during weekends and spring break from March 17 to 28.

“The safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority,” said Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks administrator, in a news release. “While the closures may cause some inconvenience, the rockfall mitigation work is critical to maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits Diamond Head State Monument.”

The full park closures are scheduled as follows:

>> March 4 to 7

>> March 11 to 14

>> April 1 to 4

>> April 8 to 11

>> April 14 to 17

Park will close early, at 2 p.m. on:

>> March 3, 10, 31

>> April 7, 14, 18

Visit gostateparks.hawaii.gov/diamondhead for reservations and updates.