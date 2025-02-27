HPD officer needs emergency heart transplant

A Honolulu police officer recently diagnosed with severe heart failure is waiting for a donor match for a life-saving heart transplant in California.

Jimmy Vannasing is assigned to the Honolulu Police Department’s district four patrol area, the department’s largest patrol area covering from Makapuu Point to Kawela Bay on the windward side of Oahu.

Vannasing has “recently been diagnosed with severe heart failure” and is in immediate need of a heart transplant. He is hospitalized, receiving critical care and numerous medications to “support his heart while awaiting the next steps,” according to a GoFundMe setup to support the officer and his family.

“Anyone who knows Jimmy knows he has a fierce spirit, a kind heart, and an unwavering commitment to his community. He has always inspired those around him to be their best; now it’s our turn to support him,” read the request for donations toward a goal of $50,000. “Unfortunately, this illness has taken a devastating toll on his family, not only emotionally but also financially.”

The money will help the officer and his family with medical expenses, travel costs and unforeseen expenses. The five-year survival rate for heart transplant patients is about 70-80 percent, according to the fundraiser’s organizers.

“Let’s help Jimmy get the new heart he needs!” read the call for kokua.