Thursday, February 27, 2025

Kahului woman found stabbed to death identified

By Peter Boylan

A 41-year-old man allegedly told his therapist he killed a 43-year-old woman who was identified today as Janinekara Sturgeon of Kahului.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Sturgeon’s family and friends,” read a statement to the news media from MPD.

The 41-year-old Kahului male arrested in the case remains in police custody, pending charges.

“The investigation remains ongoing; no further information is available at this time,” according to MPD.

At about 11:03 am Wednesday, MPD received a 911 call from a caller who “stated that a former client, a 41-year-old Kahului male, came to their office and said he killed someone before he departed.”

MPD officers checked the 41-year-old man’s house at 111 Kahului Beach Road, and found an unresponsive female.

“No life-saving measures were performed as it was determined the female was deceased,” according to MPD

At 2:35 p.m., after a brief search the man was located in Hoaloha Park in Kahului, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree.

The man was transported to the Wailuku Police Station, booked and and will remain in police custody.

