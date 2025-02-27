Man, 53, dies after being detained at Lihue Airport

The Kauai Police Department says a man has died after being detained at Lihue Airport Wednesday for alleged disorderly conduct.

The man has been identified as Harley Morris, 53, with no known address. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause of death.

Officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to a call for assistance from Airport Law Enforcement Officers regarding a “disorderly male subject.”

Upon arrival, officers found the man detained by airport officers and an airline employee. KPD determined he was in need of immediate medical attention and began administering CPR along with a dose of naloxone, which is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Emergency medical personnel arrived, and continued advanced resuscitation efforts while taking the man to Wilcox Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via the P3 Tips Mobile App.

An investigation is ongoing.