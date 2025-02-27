Moped rider, 30, seriously injured in Kalihi hit-and-run

Honolulu police say a 30-year-old moped rider is in serious condition after a hit-and-run on Liliha Street in Kalihi.

Police said at about 12:25 a.m. today, the moped rider was heading southbound on Liliha Street near North King Street when he was rear-ended by an unidentified motorist. The motorist did not stop to render aid or provide information, instead continuing down North King Street.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle on Pua Lane, but the operator had fled and has not been identified.

Paramedics took the moped rider — who was not wearing a helmet — to the hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said it remains unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in this collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD traffic division at 808-723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.