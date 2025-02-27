Column: Aid Lahaina immigrant survivors and retain town’s identity

I am from Lahaina and I watched my hometown burn. The fire took more than our homes and town — it tore apart a community built by hard-working migrants. Today, Lahaina’s immigrant communities are still facing housing and financial instabilities imposed by the fire.

In Lahaina’s long-term recovery process, language access and information dissemination are still lacking. Information about resources, financial aid and rebuilding efforts was scattered and difficult to understand for those not fluent in English. Filipino migrants in my community are struggling with how they will pay rent or rebuild their lives. They feel intimidated by complex government processes and often turn inward, relying on tight-knit cultural networks rather than seeking outside help.

As Los Angeles undergoes the recovery process from January’s fires, it’s crucial to understand how disaster recovery systems prioritize profit over people, leaving vulnerable communities behind.

Like Lahaina, L.A. was built on the hands of immigrants. Yet, working-class families are being priced out as the city prioritizes profit and tourism.

With its large Filipino and migrant communities, L.A. must ensure information is not only translated but also delivered in a way that is accessible and trustworthy. This means partnering with local organizations and community leaders who immigrant communities already trust.

In Lahaina, while recovery efforts have been promised, working-class migrants have been left behind. Los Angeles must learn from this by prioritizing affordable housing and rental assistance to protect working-class communities from displacement.

Starting in March, survivors in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) Direct Lease Program will have to begin paying fair market rent (FMR) despite having no other option for housing on their own. Housing units are scarce and even if they are available, are severely price-gouged. This will leave many of us struggling to keep a roof over our heads.

We need Gov. Josh Green to take immediate action by requesting that FEMA extend the Direct Lease Program for wildfire survivors. He must also explore rental assistance from non-FEMA sources to help families stay in their communities.

Our governments must do better to genuinely address the concerns of Filipino and other migrant communities. They must listen to those directly impacted and ensure recovery serves the community, not just businesses.

FEMA must also be held accountable — no rent should be collected from survivors trying to rebuild their lives.

Moreover, the Philippine government must do more to support its nationals abroad. Many of us in Lahaina are Filipino migrants who left home seeking better opportunities for our loved ones.

In times of crisis and uncertainty, our government must make good faith efforts to provide meaningful support and to work with the host country to ensure our well-being.

Especially under the Trump administration, attacks on migrants are worsening, and we have yet to hear how the Philippine government intends to tangibly support our people.

Both Lahaina and L.A. communities risk losing their identity if they continue to prioritize economic gains over the people who built them. Recovery efforts should focus on keeping people in their homes and ensuring that the community’s heart and identity remain intact. Now, more than ever, we need action.

Our communities are resilient, but we can’t do it alone. It’s not enough that the government relies on us for community input; it also has a duty to be on the ground and hear from its constituents.

Los Angeles, you have the chance to learn from our pain and do better. Protect your people, prioritize accessibility and build recovery systems that serve everyone, not just those who can navigate the bureaucracy.

Krizhna Bayudan is a Maui-based community organizer for the Hawaii Workers Center.