Letter: Simple is better for new Ala Wai bridge design

As one of the tens of thousands who live in apartments and condos along the Ala Wai Canal, I strongly oppose the towering “sail” design for a new pedestrian bridge. The design would be an eyesore and it would block the view of Diamond Head for many residents, paddlers who use the canal and tourists who visit the islands to get away from such blights.
A low bridge along the lines of the McCully Street bridge will preserve the view of Diamond Head, will be much cheaper and faster to build and could have Hawaiian graphics on the walls of the bridge to reflect the islands rather than some large metropolitan city.
Ann Wright
Moiliili
