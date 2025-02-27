Letter: Simple is better for new Ala Wai bridge design

As one of the tens of thousands who live in apartments and condos along the Ala Wai Canal, I strongly oppose the towering “sail” design for a new pedestrian bridge. The design would be an eyesore and it would block the view of Diamond Head for many residents, paddlers who use the canal and tourists who visit the islands to get away from such blights.

A low bridge along the lines of the McCully Street bridge will preserve the view of Diamond Head, will be much cheaper and faster to build and could have Hawaiian graphics on the walls of the bridge to reflect the islands rather than some large metropolitan city.

Ann Wright

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter