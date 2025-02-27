Letter: Take responsibility for government waste

With all the disclosures coming from the Department of Government Efficiency investigation, people are quick to point fingers and name those responsible. Just a reminder: All this spending was not done under a single administration. It has been ongoing since Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy. That means every president, including Donald Trump, has to accept their share of responsibility. Especially those that did nothing to stop it.

Trump will stand there and take his lumps. Will any of the others? How about the long-term senators and representatives who also did nothing to stop it? You know, those people who supposedly represent us, the taxpayers? Will they take any responsibility? There will be plenty to go around.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

