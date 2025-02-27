Letter: Trump attacks nothing new for presidency

Richard Borreca’s Feb. 16 column describes how our current president goes about attacking those who both question and disagree with him and his policies (“Trump takes page out of Nixon’s playbook with targeted attack of unfriendly media outlets,” Star- Advertiser, On Politics).

Such actions, according to Borreca, border on unconstitutionality, rival those of former President Richard Nixon and likewise parallel his own battles with Honolulu Mayor Frank Fasi in 1974. But are such attempts by those in power new?

Go back in American history, when the second president, John Adams, signed the Sedition Act of 1798, which as authorized by Congress, was intended to suppress dissent, impact free speech and imprison those accused. It was a time of great division in our country, with tremendous antipathy between the two political parties, much criticism of the government and even arguments about immigration. Things are different now. Or are they?

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

