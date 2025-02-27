Letter: Trump creates bedlam as planned distraction

Both major parties are puppets of corporations and have countless misdeeds to answer for. Neither seems truly interested in solving the country’s problems. That being said, let’s clarify one thing: Way too many people are reading too much into the actions and words of the cruel fraud in the White House.

He has no ideology. He only ran to avoid jail and loot the U.S. Treasury. Pretending to have an interest in politics, he creates immoral executive orders and loony foreign policy just to distract ordinary citizens from the looting. It has already begun with dismantling everything that helps working-class Americans while lowering taxes on the rich, paying for that tax break by stealing from everyone who isn’t wealthy.

Let’s stop kidding ourselves about the mad White House resident and his evil sidekicks: they only want the money. It’s no “constitutional crisis,” it’s just a crime spree.

Peter Greenhill

Moiliili

