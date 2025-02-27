Letter: UH must strive to retain ethnic studies programs

The University of Hawaii belongs to the people of Hawaii, and all Hawaii’s people should feel welcome there. No one ethnic group has a majority here and UH students come from a multitude of cultures and nations, so reflecting their histories and traditions fosters a sense of belonging.

As the islands’ first people, Native Hawaiians deserve support at UH for their stewardship. Without Hawaiian knowledge of the land’s waters, soil, shores and geography, none of us would be here. It would be tragic to remove these sources of wisdom from curricula as we confront climate change and the challenges of survival on these islands.

Beyond place-based knowledge, there is another gift from the Hawaiian people that exceeds all others: aloha. Let us express our gratitude for this legacy and stand beside the university in its mission to educate all students, whatever their ethnicity, with aloha for all.

Wendi White

St. Louis Heights

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter