Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, February 27, 2025 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: UH must strive to retain ethnic studies programs

Today

JAMM AQUINO / 2020 People walk the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus on Feb. 7, 2020.

JAMM AQUINO / 2020

People walk the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus on Feb. 7, 2020.