Off the news: Maui fire survivors hit by federal job cuts

It’s tough to see the federal-cutback chaos hit Maui residents still struggling to recover from the August 2023 wildfires. Employed via the National Dislocated Worker Grant program, 131 displaced Mauians were abruptly laid off Monday when federal funds got frozen.

Let’s hope other funding sources can get things back on track.