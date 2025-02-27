Off the news: State seeks recently axed federal workers

Operation Hire Hawaii is underway: The initiative, started just nine days ago via executive order by Gov. Josh Green, directs the state to speed-hire qualified applicants who’ve seen their jobs axed by the federal government.

Springing into action, the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host a job fair Downtown on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Princess Ruth Keelikolani Building, 830 Punchbowl St. (rooms 310, 313 and 314). Applicants can apply and even, in some cases, interview for immediate openings at DLIR and other state agencies.