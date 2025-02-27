Kamehameha Schools Kapalama receives 3 threats

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Honolulu Police Department opened three felony investigations after a series of anonymous threats of violence at the Kameha­meha Schools Kapalama campus prompted school officials to notify parents, faculty and staff.

Kamehameha Schools officials did not immediately reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for comment.

HPD detectives opened three first-degree terroristic threatening cases in connection with the threats.

No arrests were made as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hawaii Revised Statutes, a person commits the offense of terroristic threatening if they threaten “by word or conduct, to cause bodily injury to another person or serious damage or harm to property, including the pets or livestock, of another …”

Neither police nor Ka­meha­meha Schools detailed exactly what the threats were or who they were made against.

The two graffiti threats and one unspecified threat were reported to the Kamehameha Schools community on Thursday in the first of three separate emails.

The first message, obtained by the Star-Advertiser and sent at 5:51 p.m. Feb. 20, was sent to “notify our KSK campus community of a situation that arose involving an anonymous, unverified graffiti threat of a violent act at the high school campus today.”

“Working with our Campus and Enterprise Security staff, an investigation was initiated and reported to the Honolulu Police Department,” read the message to the Kamehameha Schools community of students, faculty and staff. “With review of the current information at hand by Campus and Enterprise security staff, we have no reason to believe this threat is credible.”

On Monday night at 8 p.m. the school emailed another notice to its community.

The message cautioned of a “situation that arose involving an anonymous, unverified threat of a violent act at the high school campus today.”

On Tuesday night at 9:15 p.m. the school sent out a third message about threats of violence on campus.

School officials relayed that “an anonymous, unverified graffiti threat of a violent act at the high school campus” was found.

All three of the threats were deemed not credible and no classes or events were canceled.

“We appreciate our school community for bringing this to our attention and for being partners in our effort to prioritize the safety and well-being of our campus ‘ohana. We take all threats seriously, if you have any information regarding these incidents, please notify the school’s administration,” read Tuesday’s note.

School officials encouraged parents to talk to their children about reporting “any information that may assist in our investigation and explain the serious consequences and impact” to the school community when threats are made.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates if more information becomes available,” school officials wrote.

“Kamehameha Schools is deeply committed to the safety and well-being of our haumana, faculty and staff, and we remain dedicated to creating and maintaining a safe, nurturing campus,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from Kamehameha Schools’ officials. “We take all threats seriously and continue to investigate these incidents thoroughly.”