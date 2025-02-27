Kokua Line: Why are clocks running 6 minutes fast?

Question: Is anybody else noticing their clocks running faster and faster? Mine are about six minutes ahead. Not on my cellphone but on my oven, microwave, etc. What is happening?

Answer: Fluctuations in Hawaiian Electric’s power frequency caused the problem, which readers asked about and which a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson says now has been fixed; reset your clocks and they should run normally. The problem affected clocks that rely on the power grid to keep time.

“Typical plug-in clocks, including clocks on ovens, alarms, and microwaves, use the electrical system frequency to track time. Even a slight deviation in this frequency can affect the time on plug-in clocks, causing it to speed up or slow down. These fluctuations don’t affect reliability but they can occasionally cause enough of a deviation to be noticeable on plug-in clocks, as has been the case recently on Oahu. We have replaced the equipment used to compensate for these fluctuations, so any affected clocks should operate normally. The clocks in many devices, such as mobile phones, computers and tablets, use quartz crystals or time synchronizing systems such as satellites as a time reference and should not have been affected. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience,” Darren Pai, spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric, said in an email Tuesday.

Electric clocks use the alternating current of the power grid like a metronome, which means the clocks run slower or faster than they should depending on the frequency fluctuation. Changes in demand for electricity may cause the fluctuation, which electrical utilities must control.

Hawaii’s Public Utilities Commission requires in General Order 7 that “the standard frequency for alternating current distribution systems shall be 60 cycles per second. The frequency shall be maintained within limits which will permit the satisfactory operation of customers’ clocks connected to the system.”

You are one of several readers who noticed their oven, microwave or bedside clocks running fast; some also said their DVRs were affected. The discrepancy increased over time (by about 20 seconds a day, according to one reader) to the point that affected clocks were running about six minutes fast when we emailed Pai on Monday.

He responded the next day, explaining the source of the problem and assuring that it was fixed — plug-in clocks should not continue to drift faster after being reset.

Q: Does the city even have toll roads? I got a text that I know is a scam but it seems like an especially dumb one; still, people should know about it.

A: “The text message is fraudulent as the City and County of Honolulu has no toll roads and the DMV does not collect toll fees,” Honolulu’s Division of Motor Vehicles said in a news release last week, alerting the public to this scam.

The fraudulent text says the recipient has an unpaid toll bill and must pay it to avoid a fine and keep their license. Anyone who receives this text should block the sender immediately and delete the text without responding to it, the city says; don’t click on any links in the text.

Mahalo

Like many other people, I haven’t had a lot of good things to say about the federal government lately but I want to thank the U.S. Department of State. My passport was due to expire this month and I took advantage of the online renewal option. My wife took an iPhone photo of me and I filled out the form. I received my passport book and card in 12 days and they sent emails to me at every step in the process. I wish all of our interactions with our government could be that prompt and satisfying. — Jim Petersen, Mililani

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.