On the Move: Preet Nijjar and Shellie Niles

Avalon Group has promoted Preet Nijjar to vice president of property management of its property management and brokerage division, Avalon Commercial LLC, previously director of property management. Nijjar’s 25 years of experience in finance and operations leadership includes Make-A-Wish, KITV, Pacific Business News and ALANA Investments as well as serving as finance director for the University Laboratory School board.

Catholic Charities Hawaii has promoted Shellie Niles to vice president of mission from director of advocacy and community relations. Niles joined the organization in 2012 as a therapist and has 20 years of experience in assisting youth and families, including overseeing the organization’s housing and financial assistance programs and counseling services following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires.

———

