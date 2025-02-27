Thompson jurors hear arguments on extended murder term

Convicted in a jury trial for the murder of Jon Tokuhara, Eric Thompson was in court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.Above, Thompson smiled and waved at his mother as she left the stand.

Honolulu Police Department Criminalist Cindy Lorenzo testified Wednesday regarding weapons recovered from the home of Eric Thompson during Thompson’s sentencing hearing in Judge Paul Wong’s courtroom.

During Eric Thompson’s murder trial, the only firearms shown as exhibits to jurors were his two .22- caliber rifles found at his home, which were not used in the Jan. 12, 2022, shooting death of his wife’s ex-lover.

On Wednesday, the state was allowed to show the jury all 12 firearms, ranging from pistols to an AR-15 rifle, police recovered from various parts his Wailupe home as exhibits in the enhanced sentencing portion of the trial.

The 37-year-old is subject to enhanced sentencing which, in this case, means a sentence of life without the possibility of parole, because he was found guilty Tuesday of multiple felonies — second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony. The usual sentence for second-degree murder is life with the possibility of parole.

The jury found Thompson guilty in the murder of 47-year-old acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara, who was shot four times in the face. The murder weapon, a .22-caliber firearm, was never found although three spent shell casings were recovered from Tokuhara’s Waipahu acupuncture clinic, where his body was discovered.

Thompson did not take the stand during Wednesday’s hearing, but his mother and high school math teacher did, vouching for his character and testifying he did not pose a threat to the community.

Jurors will hear closing arguments this morning by the state and the defense and must come to a unanimous decision on whether Thompson poses a threat to the public.

The trial judge, Circuit Judge Paul Wong, has the final say as to Thompson’s sentencing.

Detective Kaiminaauao Mead and Honolulu Police Department evidence specialists testified to the recovery of the 12 weapons from the home.

In the bedroom closet safe, police recovered two pistols inside a gun case.

In the portico area, police recovered a handgun with two magazines inside a gun safe.

A shotgun and a rifle were found in the garage safe. A large amount of ammunition of various types was also found in the garage.

In the downstairs office, police recovered six firearms in cases, and another from a soft case on a table.

HPD criminalist Cindee Lorenzo identified two that were exhibits in the trial — a Smith and Wesson .22- caliber semi-automatic rifle and a Marlin XT15 .22-caliber bolt-action rifle.

Other firearms include a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol with magazine and scope, a Keltec 12-gauge pump-action shotgun with scope, a Molot 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with scope, a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with two detachable magazines, a 13 mm caliber handgun, a .308-caliber Winchester bolt-action rifle with scope, an Israel Weapon Industries Tavor SAR .223 Remington rifle and an AR-15.

Margaret Thompson said her son, Eric, loved animals and grew up with dogs and cats in the household.

He also loved kids, and during his house arrest, he would have many family gatherings at his home, arranging for bouncy houses, slides, zip lines and playground equipment for his nieces and nephews and his daughter, Emma.

“He has a good heart ‘cause he’s always compassionate,” she said. “He’s caring. He’s always thoughtful, especially of me.”

He did handyman jobs and yard work, helping family and friends without charge.

“Emma’s not going to have a daddy,” she said, sharing how he read books to her at night and made breakfast for her.

Defense attorney Nelson Goo asked, “Do you consider Eric a threat to our community?”

“Oh no. He’s a good boy,” she replied.

Trenton Jeong, his Kalani High School math teacher, said Thompson was a quick study in his freshman algebra class and he used him to help other students.

Jeong said when Thompson started his business modifying bathtubs for easy access, he cut a tub at Jeong’s house when his in-laws moved in.

When his wife was diagnosed with a rare cancer, Thompson researched it and began cultivating special mushrooms to help.

After college, Jeong encouraged Thompson to look at buying property with rental potential.

When Jeong inherited some funds, he helped front the money for Thompson to purchase his home, and Thompson paid everything back, Jeong said.

Jeong said Thompson is a gun collector and invited him and his family to the range.

He advised Thompson guns were a good investment. Thompson showed him a few of his guns.

He testified that Thompson was different from students he later taught at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility, where their morals are off-track and they have violent natures.

He said he would trust Thompson with his daughters.

“My daughter said, ‘I consider Eric as a godfather,’” Jeong said.

Jeong said Thompson is hard-working, honest, trustworthy, caring, supportive, concerned not just for himself, but for the community.

“If I thought Eric Thompson was a threat to our community, I would not be here today.”