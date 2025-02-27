UH’s Vernoux claims water polo honor

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii attacker Ema Vernoux was named Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Vernoux, a freshman from Marseille, France, scored 14 goals at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational in Irvine, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine went 3-1 at the event with victories over No. 17 Indiana, No. 4 California and No. 3 UCLA.

Kostrencich lifts UH softball past Howard

Addison Kostrencich pitched a four-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts as the Hawaii softball team beat Howard 3-0 on Wednesday at the Outrigger Invitational at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Liliana Thomas’ single scored Maycen Gibbs in the first inning and Milan Ah Yat hit a two-run homer in the fifth, which scored Gibbs.