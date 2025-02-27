Nike apparel will outfit Hawaii athletics

Under a new seven-year partnership, the University of Hawaii athletic teams will be outfitted with Nike apparel.

UH finalized an agreement with BSN Sports, a marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. BSN Sports will provide Nike apparel to the UH teams.

The contract begins this July 1 and run through June 30, 2032.

The deal will not include any cash transactions.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Nike and BSN Sports,” UH acting athletic director Lois Manin said. “The Nike brand helps us in so many ways and we look forward to collaborating with them and BSN Sports to provide quality apparel and service for our student-athletes.”

BSN vice-president Todd Northrop said: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner alongside Nike in supporting University of Hawai’i athletics and their continued growth over the next seven years. Through our collegiate partnerships nationwide, we have sharpened the collegiate service experience and understand the unique needs in this space. This partnership will undoubtedly benefit the athletes, coaches and supporters of UH Athletics with top-tier access to premier Nike product and the customizable service solutions BSN Sports brings to the table,”

Nike replaces Adidas, whose four-year contract with UH expires on June 30.

The UH-Adidas partnership replaced the school’s all-sports deal with Under Armour. In 2021, UH and Under Armour negotiated a buyout on a five-year, $10.2 million deal that was set to run through June 2022.