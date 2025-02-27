Ravens’ Justin Tucker, wife address misconduct allegations

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker issued another lengthy statement to address allegations that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with massage therapists.

Sixteen women have accused Tucker of misconduct at eight different high-end spas in the Baltimore area from 2012-16.

“I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session, nor have I ever been told I am unwelcome at any massage therapy provider,” Tucker’s statement read to multiple outlets. “These claims are simply not true. Throughout the last four weeks, I have spent countless hours replaying every interaction I have had with bodywork professionals over the last 13 years.

“I can assure whoever is reading this that I have never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary, or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way whatsoever. It devastates me to know that anyone I have worked with would not have felt respected and valued as a professional, but more importantly as a person, and to anyone who has felt otherwise, I am sorry. I want you to know I am committed to ensuring that everyone I interact with continues to feel that I respect them and care about them as a human being.”

Tucker’s wife, Amanda Bass, also provided a statement to Outkick.com on Wednesday.

“The false allegations against Justin have caused so much hurt to our family. I believe my husband, and I love and support him fully,” she said.

Justin Tucker, 35, moved to the Baltimore region in 2012 when he signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent. In 13 seasons with the Ravens, he is a five-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

General manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh termed the allegations “concerning” and “serious” earlier this week at the NFL Scouting Combine. Harbaugh said the Ravens would be “looking at kickers” but described the reasoning for their interest in players at the position as “something we always do.”

The Baltimore Banner began investigating a tip received Jan. 9 regarding the allegations involving Tucker.