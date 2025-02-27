UC Riverside ends Hawaii’s 14-game winning streak

The Hawaii women’s basketball team saw its 14-game winning streak come to an end in Southern California as UC Riverside outscored the Rainbow Wahine by 21 points after the first quarter in a 61-51 win today at SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif.

Hannah Wickstrom scored a game-high 18 points to lead three players in double figures for the Highlanders (14-14, 10-8), who secured a bid into the Big West Conference Championships with the victory.

Imani Perez had a team-high 12 points on four made 3-pointers, four assists, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for the Rainbow Wahine (20-7, 14-3), who remain in first place in the conference and control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament despite the loss.

Lily Wahinekapu added 10 points and seven rebounds and had six of her points in the first quarter for UH, which led 20-9 after the opening 10 minutes.

Hawaii scored 31 points the rest of the game.

Post players Ritorya Tamilo and Brooklyn Rewers combined for four points on 2-for-8 shooting with two rebounds in 30 minutes.

UH will play its final road game of the regular season on Saturday at UC Davis.