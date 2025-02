Hawaii guard Kody Williams (0) drives to the basket against the Long Beach State 49ers during the first half of a men’s NCAA basketball game on Thursday in Honolulu.

UC Riverside guard Barrington Hargress, left, averaging 20 points on 43.4% shooting. With the attention focused on Hargress has opened up opportunities for players such as Isaiah Moses.

The UC Riverside and Hawaii basketball teams have experienced a role reversal in the 49 days since they last played in California.

UH dominated the interior and contained UCR’s best offensive player in that 83-76 road victory on Jan. 9. It was the middle of a three-game winning streak, which pushed the Rainbow Warriors to 3-2 in league play. It was the second of a three-game losing streak for the Highlanders.

Since then, the Highlanders have won eight of 12 to move into fourth place in the 11-team Big West. During that stretch, the ’Bows have dropped eight of 12, including seven of the last nine, to fall to seventh place at 6-10. Eight teams qualify for the Big West Tournament in two weeks.

Last Saturday, the Highlanders did not hold on to a seven-point lead with 1:40 left in regulation in an overtime loss to Cal Poly.

“We found a way to let that one go,” said head coach Mike Magpayo, whose Highlanders play the ’Bows tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. “Every team in the league is jockeying for position, playing for their proverbial basketball lives. You have to finish (games), and we weren’t able to finish that one off. That’s why all the games matter.”

The Highlanders’ offense centers on 6-foot guard Barrington Hargress, who averages 20 points on 43.4% shooting. Hargress is a product of the Highlanders’ development and retention program. Hargress signed with UCR with the intent of redshirting as a freshman during the 2022-23 season.

“He got to learn from three awesome guards his redshirt year,” said Magpayo, citing Zyon Pullin, Flynn Cameron and Jamal Hartwell II. “When you have a good program, like’s Hawaii’s, you learn from the elder statesmen. You hope it gets passed down from one generation to the next generation.”

Under the guidance of athletic director Wesley Mallette — “he’s our Ted Lasso,” Magpayo said — UCR has created a positive culture. In Magpayo’s five seasons as head coach, only one undergraduate has transferred.

“It seems Barrington has bought into what we’re all about,” Magpayo said. “He has a great attitude and great work ethic. He is fearless.”

Although Hargress is statistically a volume shooter — he has taken 28.9% of UCR’s shots in league games — the attention he attracts has opened opportunities for guard Isaiah Moses, combo Nate Pickens and forward Kaleb Smith.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Magpayo said. “I think that’s a strength of ours.”

In Magpayo’s first two seasons, he employed an aggressive perimeter defense that funneled drives toward imposing rim protectors. Since then, he has shifted to a balanced defense with mobile post players. Joel Armotrading, a 6-10 center who did not play in the previous meeting, is averaging a team-best 6.9 rebounds in Big West games.

In that first meeting, UH’s Kody Williams held Hargress to 6-for-22 shooting, including 1-for-8 in the first half. UH center Tanner Christensen scored 18 points, forward Harry Rouhliadeff hit two 3s, and freshman guard Aaron Hunkin-Claytor came off the bench to hit a key 3, grab five rebounds and assist on four baskets. Hunkin-Claytor also helped the ’Bows navigate the Highlanders’ presses and half-court traps. Since then, Rouhliadeff and Hunkin-Claytor have moved into the starting lineup.

“We’re going to have to find a way to limit all these weapons they have and match their physicality,” Magpayo said. “Hopefully, we’ll have the strength to do it.”

The ’Bows seek to rebound from last Saturday’s one-sided road loss to first-place UC San Diego.

“It felt like a long trip flying back home,” UH senior co-captain Ryan Rapp said. “I think there were a lot of mixed emotions within the locker room of how we competed against San Diego. As a player … it was kind of embarrassing on our behalf on just kind of the effort we put out there. Credit to San Diego, too. They’re at the top of the league for a reason. They proved that once again. The sun did rise the next day. … All we can really think about right now is what we’re going to take from this opportunity, and how we’re going to bounce back from it, and see what guys are made of, and we’ll see from there.”

RAINBOW WARRIORS BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Hawaii (14-13, 6-10 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (18-11, 11-6 BW)

>> When: 7:05 tonight

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM