Liam O’Brien (41) was congratulated by teammates after pitching 51⁄3 no-hit innings in Sunday’s victory over the Shockers. O’Brien earned praise and a promotion into the starting rotation.

A University of Arizona hurler who struck out future Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson in the 1960s now impacts the University of Hawaii baseball team’s pitching staff.

Patrick O’Brien, who was selected by the expansion San Diego Padres in 1968, taught his grandson to throw a curveball with bite.

Liam O’Brien used that 85-mph curve to complement a blistering fastball in 51⁄3 hitless innings against Wichita State last Sunday. O’Brien now is slotted to start this Sunday in the third of a four-game series against Northwestern at Les Murakami Stadium.

“That was an amazing performance,” Hill said of O’Brien, who walked two and struck out six. “That was 51⁄3 of no-hit ball against a real quality offensive club. To get a spot start and do that, it’s really no adjectives.”

During his first three seasons as head coach, Hill has used a template of two starting pitchers with swing pitchers filling out the rest of the rotation for three- and four-game series. Often a long reliever, like Alex Giroux last year, would alternate as a starter.

But this season, the ’Bows’ 23-pitcher staff offers several options. Sebastian Gonzalez and Itsuki Takemoto will remain at the front of the rotation for games on Friday and Saturday. Cooper Walls, Cory Ronan, Dylan Waite and O’Brien also have started.

“Guys are stepping up,” Hill said. “I always thought the guys made up the lineup card, not me.”

Freddy Rodriguez, who has not allowed an earned run in 10 innings covering four appearances, also is an option as a starter. Rodriguez allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings in relief of O’Brien on Sunday.

Rodriguez was limited to two appearances for Cal Poly before suffering a season-ending injury last year. But Rodriguez, who transferred to UH last June, was named the West Coast League’s most outstanding pitcher this summer.

UH pitching coach Keith Zuniga has employed a strategy of limiting a pitcher’s menu. Rodriguez has relied on a four-seam fastball, slider and two-seam change-up while putting his cutter and curveball on the back burner.

“Simplifying my mindset of what I’m trying to do to hitters,” Rodriguez has said.

O’Brien also has whittled his repertoire to two — a fastball that has touched 98 mph in scrimmages and the mid-80s curve his grandfather introduced to him. He has withheld his forkball.

After a season each at two junior colleges, O’Brien pitched for Gonzaga last year. At the Northwoods Leagues last summer, O’Brien was used mostly as a starter, going 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA while averaging 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

O’Brien was training as a late-inning reliever for the ’Bows. But during a coaches’ meeting after Saturday’s game, it was decided O’Brien would start the next game.

“I like starting probably the best,” O’Brien said. “I have the most experience with that. The mindset is different.”

On Sunday, O’Brien’s fastball peaked at 96 mph with a base of 92-93 mph. But it provided enough differential from his fastball to keep Wichita State hitters guessing.

“I’m not sure why I have that good of a curveball compared to everyone else,” O’Brien said. “I think maybe I have more feel. My grandpa was a pitcher. He played for the Padres. He taught me how to throw it. My brother has almost the same arsenal as I do — same fastball, same curveball. He was a big help teaching me that curveball. Just getting taught by people who knew how to throw it helps a lot.”

RAINBOWS BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

Hawaii (6-1) vs. Northeastern (3-2)

>> Schedule: 6:35 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

>> TV: Monday on Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1500-AM Friday, Saturday; 1420-AM/92.7-FM Sunday, Monday