Bicyclist, 74, dies he is struck by car on Tantalus

Honolulu police say a 74-year-old bicyclist has died after being struck by a car on Tantalus Drive this morning.

Police said at about 7:40 a.m. today, a 74-year-old male bicyclist was traveling westbound on Tantalus Drive when he was struck by a car driven by a 76-year-old man on Tantalus making a left onto Moreira Street.

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services to a hospital in critical condition. Police said he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and later died.

The 76-year-old motorist was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said this was Oahu’s 13th traffic fatality this year, which is more than double the five tallied at the same time last year, according to preliminary statistics from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Separately, EMS also responded to an injured bicyclist at about 7:20 a.m. today at Hakimo Road and Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.

Paramedics treated a 74-year-old after he was struck by a vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet, EMS said, and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.