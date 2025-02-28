Downtown speed cameras to start issuing warnings Saturday

State officials are informing motorists that automated safety camera systems at 10 downtown Honolulu sections will begin issuing warnings for speeding violations starting Saturday.

The intersections with camera systems are:

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

>> Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue

>> Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

>> Pali Highway and North School Street

>> Likelike Highway and North School Street

>> Ward Avenue and South King Street

>> Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

>> South Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

>> McCully Street and Algaroba Street

These same cameras have been issuing citations for red-light running violations since November 2022, according to DOT. Since their activation, these intersections have experienced a 69% reduction in major crashes.

“Speed is a crucial factor in whether or not someone will survive a car crash,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “Although statistics show nearly half of the traffic deaths in Hawaii over the past five years are directly attributable to speed, we know through physics that the higher the collision speed the more serious the injury. If motorists drive at appropriate speeds, we can reduce crashes and keep vulnerable users like pedestrians and bicyclists safe.”

The warning period will last through April 29. During this period, only warnings will be issued for those caught speeding on camera at these intersections to educate motorists about the requirement to follow the posted speed limit.

After the warning period, initial citations may be sent to registered owners of vehicles observed running red lights and exceeding the speed limit by more than 5 mph.

For more information, visit hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/safety-camera-systems.