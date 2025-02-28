Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Eric Thompson avoids life without parole for murder sentencing

By Leila Fujimori

Today Last updated 11:43 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Convicted in a jury trial for the murder of Jon Tokuhara, Eric Thompson enters the sentencing hearing phase in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong on Wednesday. Jurors decided this morning not to extend Eric Thompson’s sentence for second-degree murder to life without the possibility of parole.

Jurors decided this morning not to extend Eric Thompson’s sentence for second-degree murder to life without the possibility of parole.

The 37-year-old was convicted of multiple felonies — second-degree murder and carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, which made him subject to an extended sentence.

Judge Paul Wong will make the final decision on the term of his sentence at his sentencing.

Attorneys in the Eric Thompson murder trial made closing arguments Thursday morning on whether his sentence for second-degree murder should be extended from the usual life without the possibility of parole.

Deputy Prosecutor Eric Rose said of Thompson, “He is a stone-cold, convicted murderer.”

“Should he get out of prison one day, and somebody wrongs him, what will he do then?

“He has shown he is willing to go all the way,” Rose said. “He will plan and try to get away with it.”

Rose called Thompson’s 12 firearms found by police at his home his “arsenal of death.”

Nelson Goo said the 12 firearms have no connection to the case.

The murder weapon was never found.

Goo said Thompson had a good upbringing, is compassionate, hard-working, generous, loves animals and children.

He pointed to the testimony of his mother, Margaret, and math teacher Trenton Jeong, saying cruelty is not in Thompson.

Goo told jurors that, Jeong, who taught at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility, testified “Eric’s not in that category.”

