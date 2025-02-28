Girl, 7, on e-bike critically injured in collision with car

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car Thursday afternoon while riding an e-bike in an Ewa Beach neighborhood, according to first responders.

Police said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kauwili and Laupapa streets.

The girl was traveling westbound on Laupapa and attempted to make a left turn onto Kauwili, police said, when she turned into the path of a juvenile motorist and was struck by the car and ejected onto the roadway.

EMS said the child was not wearing a helmet and suffered extensive injuries. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment to the girl and took her to a hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The juvenile driver of the car, and a juvenile passenger, remained at the scene and were not injured as a result of the collision.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. An investigation is ongoing.