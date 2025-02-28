Little fire ants detected for first time in Hauula Forest Reserve

State officials are closing a portion of the Hauula Forest Reserve on Oahu today to begin treating the area for invasive little fire ants.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said parts of the forest, such as hunting unit C and the Ma‘akua Ridge-Papali Trail, will be temporarily closed for LFA containment and removal efforts. Officials did not say how long this would last, but did say eradication efforts could take more than a year.

DLNR said the closure is necessary to ensure the safety of hikers, pets, and hunting dogs. The tiny ants can deliver painful stings when disturbed, causing welts that can last for weeks — and potentially cause blindness in cats and dogs.

Officials first detected little fire ants on a stretch of the trail and in the forest reserve after a member of the public was bitten Feb. 1 and reported it to the Division of Forestry and Wildlife. A sample collected with peanut butter on a stick was sent to the Oahu Invasive Species Committee, which confirmed they were little fire ants.

It is the first detection of the little fire ants in a forest reserve on Oahu, DLNR said.

The state is working with OISC, the state Department of Agriculture and Hawaii Ant Lab to determine the full extent of the infestation and come up with a comprehensive treatment plan, which will include surveys and control efforts on surrounding private properties.

“This little ant is a big threat to our quality of life and native plants and animals,” said DOFAW Oahu Branch Manager Marigold Zoll in a news release. “We don’t want it to become established in our communities or forest areas, so we need to take quick action. We urge the Hauula community to help us in testing their homes and treating any infestations, so we ensure it is eradicated from the area.”

The little fire ant does not build mounded dirt nests, DLNR said, but dwells in trees, potted plants, around irrigation lines, and in electrical boxes.

DOFAW will attend the Hauula Community Association meeting on March 6 and the Koolauloa Neighborhood Board meeting on March 13 to discuss the little fire ants.