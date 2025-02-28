Sheriff: Hackman likely died nine days before he was found

Actor Gene Hackman likely died nine days before the bodies of him and his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, were discovered on Wednesday inside their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the county sheriff said today.

The last signal from the 95-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s pacemaker was from February 17 according to a pathologist’s study, indicating that was his last day of life, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told a press conference. He said the cause of death in each case had not yet been determined.

Mendoza said the pathologist ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning in the death of Hackman and Arakawa, 64, who were found dead on Wednesday in separate rooms of their house.

The sheriff again ruled out foul play.

One door was found ajar at the back of the house. Two of the couple’s surviving dogs had moved in and out of the house. A third dog was found dead in a dog crate in the bathroom where Arakawa lay.

In audio from a 911 emergency call, a man who says he is the subdivision’s caretaker tells a dispatcher he believes he has found two deceased people inside a house.

“Damn, damn, damn,” he can be heard saying after he tells the dispatcher.

He says the house was locked and he could not enter but he could see Arakawa lying on the floor through the bathroom window.

“I see them, she’s laying down on the floor,” said the caretaker.

Both Hackman and Arakawa appeared to have suddenly fallen to the floor and neither showed signs of blunt force trauma, according to a police affidavit.

Hackman, a former Marine known for his raspy voice, appeared in more than 80 films, as well as on television and the stage during a lengthy career that started in the early 1960s.

He earned his first Oscar nomination for his breakout role as the brother of bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1967’s “Bonnie and Clyde.” He won an Oscar for best actor in 1972 for his portrayal of detective Popeye Doyle in “The French Connection,” and in 1993 won an Oscar for best supporting actor for “Unforgiven.”