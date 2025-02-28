Three injured in Kapolei drive-by shooting, suspect at large

Honolulu police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left three people injured late Thursday night in Kapolei.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. when an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots after pulling alongside the victims’ vehicle, which was occupied by two juvenile and two adult males.

Police said three of the vehicle occupants were injured and transported themselves to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police said the suspect remains at large, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.