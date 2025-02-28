Honolulu Star-Advertiser

USCG medevacs ailing man, 72, from cruise ship south of Oahu

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 3:13 p.m.

Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson / U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific
COURTESY U.S. COAST GUARD A screenshot from a Coast Guard video of the rescue of a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes about 57 miles south of Honolulu.
A screenshot from a Coast Guard video of the rescue of a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday rescued and medevaced a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes south of Oahu.

The Coast Guard in Honolulu received notification at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday from crew aboard the Koningsdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, that a 72-year-old man had experienced multiple stroke episodes on board.

The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac within 20 hours.

The USCG deployed an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point. At 9 a.m. Thursday, both crews reached the Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The man was hoisted to the helicopter from the cruise ship and transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he was reportedly in stable condition.

