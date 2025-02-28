USCG medevacs ailing man, 72, from cruise ship south of Oahu

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday rescued and medevaced a cruise ship passenger who experienced multiple strokes south of Oahu.

The Coast Guard in Honolulu received notification at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday from crew aboard the Koningsdam, a Holland America Line cruise ship, that a 72-year-old man had experienced multiple stroke episodes on board.

The duty flight surgeon recommended a medevac within 20 hours.

The USCG deployed an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point. At 9 a.m. Thursday, both crews reached the Koningsdam about 57 miles south of Honolulu.

The man was hoisted to the helicopter from the cruise ship and transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, where he was reportedly in stable condition.