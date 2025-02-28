Letter: Don’t raise fee; improve faulty recycling system

Why is it that our legislators’ knee-jerk reaction is always to just simply raise taxes on constituents? Not enough plastic bottles are being redeemed for a nickel, so the logic of the Legislature is to double the container fee to 10 cents.

Did it ever occur to them that the system they built is just simply inconvenient? In many states on the mainland, nearly every supermarket has machines to redeem cans, plastic bottles and glass bottles. You simply insert the can or bottle into a clean machine, get a receipt and use that receipt to shop in that supermarket. No extra trip to recycle.

That system is more convenient, cleaner and easier. We would use less fuel by not driving around to special recycling centers and we would spend less time recycling. All without doubling the amount to 10 cents.

This state seriously doesn’t benefit from one-party rule.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

