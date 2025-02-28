Letter: Heiau could preserve old school site in Manoa

Documents show the Kaualaa Heiau is sited on the grounds of the former Saint Francis School in Manoa. Emma Nakuina was born there in 1846 to high Hawaiian Chiefess Kailikapuolono, whose name is translated literally to “the sacred land division of Lono.” This is indelible evidence that the land division and the sacred heiau are synonymous. In her 1904 published version of the “Legend of Kahalaopuna,” Nakuina refers to the heiau as Kaualaa Heiau. The property is still largely surrounded by beautiful, old dry stack walls, hidden by beautiful night blooming cereus and foliage. A 1910 Army map labels the property as “Temple Heiau,” associated also with high chief Abner Paki and Queen Liliuokalani.

It is imperative and urgent that the State Historic Preservation Division collaborate with the governor to use eminent domain to take possession of the property and protect it in perpetuity as a cultural historic monument.

Ellen Sofio

Manoa

