Letter: LNG reenters amid renewable shortfalls

The Hawaii State Energy Office’s study shows that liquefied natural gas (LNG) is cheaper and cleaner than oil. Hawaiian Electric was exploring use of LNG, but Gov. David Ige, via the Public Utilities Commission, stopped HECO from pursuing it. Gov. Ige also stopped the acquisition of HECO by NextEra, which would have made some vital infrastructure improvements to accommodate alternative energy generation. The state and HECO will not achieve their renewable energy goals using alternative energy alone.

Remember that solar generates energy only during the day and batteries are necessary to store excess electricity. I just read that a power plant had a battery fire and they were having a hard time containing it, so the people near the plant had to evacuate. Wind energy company First Wind, which sells electricity to HECO, had a battery fire in Kahuku in 2012, but fortunately the batteries were housed and contaminates were contained.

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

