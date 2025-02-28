Letter: New realities make bill for UH stadium practical

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Despite columnist Dave Reardon dismissing House Bill 1494 as “nonsense,” as chair of the House Higher Education Committee, I believe this bill is both practical and necessary to safeguard University of Hawaii football (“Alcohol allowed, so Legislature’s stance against gambling a mystery,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 16). HB 1494 redirects $350 million from the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) to UH, creating a crucial contingency plan.

Since Aloha Stadium closed in 2020, we’ve been promised a world-class replacement to elevate UH football and serve the community. But the financial reality has changed — the developer now admits the project is hundreds of millions short, raising the risk to taxpayers of a costly boondoggle.

While we all hope NASED succeeds, hope is not a strategy. Meanwhile, the $350 million set aside will lapse this summer without a signed deal, and reappropriating those funds could take years — if political will even exists.

This isn’t the perfect solution, but it’s a responsible Plan B. HB 1494 could transform Clarence T.C. Ching Field into a permanent facility and protect the future of UH football before it’s too late.

Rep. Andrew Takuya Garrett

House District 22 (Manoa)

