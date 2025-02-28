Off the news: It’s all in the timing — just ask HECO

No, clock watchers, you weren’t just imagining things. Many had noticed clocks running faster — or conversely, noticeable slower — to the point where they ending up minutes off the actual time.

Turns out it was all due to fluctuations in Hawaiian Electric’s power frequency, where even a slight deviation could affect the smooth and consistent runnings of a clock plugged into the power grid. To the point where the clock was either faster, or slower, than the real time.

HECO has since replaced equipment and fixed the problem. Just reset any out-of-sync clocks, and all should be well going forward. Well, time will tell.