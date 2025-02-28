Off the news: Saturday immigration event offers help

Recognizing “a shift in the national immigration landscape,” the Filipino Community Center is stepping up to host a “citizenship outreach” event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, with free access to immigration services for all comers, regardless of immigration status or ethnic background. The Hawaii Coalition for Immigrant Rights will provide intake, as well as assistance to Tagalog, Spanish, Marshallese and Ilocano speakers.

Representatives from seven groups, including The Legal Clinic and the University of Hawaii Law School Refugee & Immigration Clinic, will be there to consult on participants’ immigration status and citizenship applications.