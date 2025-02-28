HFD civilian employee alleges rape by battalion chief in TRO petition

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 33-year-old civilian employee of the Honolulu Fire Department who was allegedly raped by a battalion chief at work on Valentine’s Day is applying for a temporary restraining order against him, according to state court records.

Blake Akio Kanoa Takahashi, a 25-year veteran firefighter, turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main station Feb. 18 and was booked on suspicion of one count of second-degree sexual assault.

Takahashi was released pending investigation and was placed on administrative leave by HFD leadership. The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has not filed charges in the case.

“We have no comment,” read a statement to the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser from the DPA.

The alleged incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at HFD’s headquarters at 636 South St.

“On February 14, 2025, Blake Takahashi repeatedly raped me while we were at work using physical restraint and threats. Then he threatened to do it again whenever he wants,” wrote the woman in her petition asking the court for a temporary restraining order, noting the HPD report number. “I am scared that he will do it again or physically harm me.”

The woman, employed by HFD as a civilian since 2021, checked the boxes asking the court to stop Takahashi from “contacting, threatening, or physically harassing” her, calling her, or entering or visiting her home, yard, garage and workplace.

A hearing on the TRO will be held at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in District Court.

Takahashi was HFD’s 2024 manager of the year and praised as a “strong leader” who is “skilled in project development and management, budget development, training planning and execution, solicitation and procurement, and federal grant management,” according to an Oct. 30 news release.

There have been 98 sexual assaults on Oahu so far this year, according to HPD statistics, compared with 144 at the same time in 2024.